Open Menu

Violation Of Traffic Rules In Rural Areas Leading To Problems In City: CTO

Faizan Hashmi Published August 24, 2024 | 05:30 PM

Violation of traffic rules in rural areas leading to problems in city: CTO

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Aug, 2024) Newly appointed Chief Traffic Officer-I (CTO-l) Sardar Mavarhan Khan has said that traffic laws are not followed in rural areas, and when people visit Multan, violations occur, leading to problems.

He also noted that new roads were under construction in the city, which will help solve these issues soon.

He expressed these views while speaking at Multan Press Club Programme 'Rabita' here on Saturday.

The CTO said that Multan was a historic city, but in the past, no heed was paid to roads and flyovers while planning the city. As many as 23 points in the city are congested where traffic issues persist, he said and highlighted that traffic police would prepare a report by taking all departments into confidence and submit it to the government, advising that these are the laws that need to be implemented.

Mavarhan mentioned that there were a few things they must be enforced at any cost. However, if strict action was taken, it could disturb the law and order situation. Maintaining peace while simultaneously taking action against those who violate the law was the Primary function of police, he explained.

Regarding the issuance of licences, he said there was good news for Multanites that the previously high fines have now been reduced. Instead of fining those who violate the law, they will be issued licences, the CTO added.

The process of obtaining a licence has been made very easy. Several counters have been set up for issuing licences, and separate counters have also been established at various service centers to provide maximum convenience, he informed.

Although traffic signals have been installed in Multan, they are not operational and steps will be taken to make them operational by coordinating with all relevant institutions, Mavarhan noted. The CTO appealed to the public to obtain as many licences as possible. The traffic police are also planning to establish driving training schools where citizens will be taught driving at very reasonable fees.

Earlier, upon arrival he was received by President Multan Press Club Shakeel Anjum, along with senior journalists, Ejaz Tareen, Nasir Sheikh, Imran Arshad, Babar Chaudhry, and others.

Related Topics

Multan Police Law And Order Visit Traffic Nasir Shakeel All Government (Colony) Sarhad Textile Mills Limited

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 25 August 2024

15 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 25 August 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 25 August 2024

16 hours ago
 Indian PM Modi uses Pakistan’s airspace on retur ..

Indian PM Modi uses Pakistan’s airspace on return from Poland to homeland

1 day ago
 Sindh announces Holiday for Chelum of Hazrat Imam ..

Sindh announces Holiday for Chelum of Hazrat Imam Hussain (RA)

1 day ago
 GCU issues dress code for students, bans jeans, T- ..

GCU issues dress code for students, bans jeans, T-shirts

1 day ago
 Punjab CM Maryam Nawaz visits injured policemen in ..

Punjab CM Maryam Nawaz visits injured policemen in Rahim Yar Khan

1 day ago
Shaheen Afridi, Ansha welcome their first child

Shaheen Afridi, Ansha welcome their first child

1 day ago
 IHC expresses serious concerns over state institut ..

IHC expresses serious concerns over state institutions’ apathy in Azhar Mashwa ..

1 day ago
 Police release CCTV footage in Kolkata doctor rape ..

Police release CCTV footage in Kolkata doctor rape-murder case

1 day ago
 Bodies of 28 pilgrims arrive in Pakistan via speci ..

Bodies of 28 pilgrims arrive in Pakistan via special flight

2 days ago
 Two die, four get injured in Pishin blast

Two die, four get injured in Pishin blast

2 days ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 24 August 2024

2 days ago

More Stories From Pakistan