Violation of traffic rules in rural areas leading to problems in city: CTO

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Aug, 2024) Newly appointed Chief Traffic Officer-I (CTO-l) Sardar Mavarhan Khan has said that traffic laws are not followed in rural areas, and when people visit Multan, violations occur, leading to problems.

He also noted that new roads were under construction in the city, which will help solve these issues soon.

He expressed these views while speaking at Multan Press Club Programme 'Rabita' here on Saturday.

The CTO said that Multan was a historic city, but in the past, no heed was paid to roads and flyovers while planning the city. As many as 23 points in the city are congested where traffic issues persist, he said and highlighted that traffic police would prepare a report by taking all departments into confidence and submit it to the government, advising that these are the laws that need to be implemented.

Mavarhan mentioned that there were a few things they must be enforced at any cost. However, if strict action was taken, it could disturb the law and order situation. Maintaining peace while simultaneously taking action against those who violate the law was the Primary function of police, he explained.

Regarding the issuance of licences, he said there was good news for Multanites that the previously high fines have now been reduced. Instead of fining those who violate the law, they will be issued licences, the CTO added.

The process of obtaining a licence has been made very easy. Several counters have been set up for issuing licences, and separate counters have also been established at various service centers to provide maximum convenience, he informed.

Although traffic signals have been installed in Multan, they are not operational and steps will be taken to make them operational by coordinating with all relevant institutions, Mavarhan noted. The CTO appealed to the public to obtain as many licences as possible. The traffic police are also planning to establish driving training schools where citizens will be taught driving at very reasonable fees.

Earlier, upon arrival he was received by President Multan Press Club Shakeel Anjum, along with senior journalists, Ejaz Tareen, Nasir Sheikh, Imran Arshad, Babar Chaudhry, and others.