Violation Of Traffic Rules Not Be Tolerated At All: CTO

Umer Jamshaid Published May 21, 2024 | 01:10 PM

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st May, 2024) Chief Traffic Officer (CTO) Maqsood Ahmad Lone has directed the traffic police to take strict action against the violators of traffic rules and regulations.

In a warning message on Tuesday,he said that violation of traffic signals leads to road accidents.

Hence,the violators would not be tolerated at any cost.

He directed the traffic police to perform duty round the clock honestly and dedicated for control violating of traffic rules and regulations.

In this connection,strict action would also be taken against the negligent and lethargic officials, he added.

