Violators of agreement to be dealt accordingly: Mushtaq Ghani

(@imziishan)

Speaker Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Assembly Mushtaq Ahmed Ghani Saturday said the gang of corrupt politicians who have staged a protest and sit-in in Islamabad would be dealt according to law if they dare to violate the agreement

ABBOTTABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Nov, 2019 ):Speaker Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Assembly Mushtaq Ahmed Ghani Saturday said the gang of corrupt politicians who have staged a protest and sit-in in Islamabad would be dealt according to law if they dare to violate the agreement.

He was addressing the inaugural ceremony of new bloc at Girls Degree College Malikpura and new Sui gas supply line for Kehal Abbottabad. He said that protest of the Opposition is the ongoing democratic system in the country.

Mushtaq Ghani stated that Prime Minister Imran Khan raised voice against Indian atrocities in Held Kashmir and become a representative of Kashmiri people while the Opposition wants to spoil the success through launching useless protests, adding the people on Kashmir Highway Islamabad would soon go back to their homes.

Highlighting the economic policies of the government, he said that according to World Bank, the economy of Pakistan is flourishing day by day and the people would witness significant decrease in inflation within next six months.

Talking about higher education for girls, he said that Malikpura College has been established to provide higher education facility to the girl at their doorsteps. He also promised to provide college bus and van for students and directed C&W department to widen the Malikpura road.