Violators Of Ban On Shopping Bags Will Be Dealt With Sternly: Zartaj Gul

Faizan Hashmi 10 seconds ago Wed 21st August 2019 | 04:12 PM

State minister for climate change Ms Zartaj Gul has said ban has been imposed on shopping bag in Islamabad from August 14 and those found involved in challenging the writ of government will be deal with sternly

RAWALPINDI (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 21st August, 2019) State minister for climate change Ms Zartaj Gul has said ban has been imposed on shopping bag in Islamabad from August 14 and those found involved in challenging the writ of government will be deal with sternly.State minister said this in a ceremony held here Wednesday in a private hotel.She held ban has been imposed on shopping bags from August 14 in Islamabad and soon the ban will also be imposed in Punjab.

"We all together will have to play the role to ensure implementation of ban on shopping bags.

Media role is very vital on this count.Plastic bags are the main reason behind blockage of sewerage system in Karachi because 5 billions plastic bags are prepared annually in the country and we will have to ensure implementation of orders regarding ban on these plastic bags.All food corners were informed by the government on ban orders regarding plastic bags on July 30, she said.

Everyone is subordinate to law and no one is above law, she added.

