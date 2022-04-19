UrduPoint.com

Violators Of Constitution, Watch Thieves To Go To Jails: Sana Ullah

Sumaira FH Published April 19, 2022 | 11:07 PM

Violators of constitution, watch thieves to go to jails: Sana Ullah

Minister for Interior Rana Sana Ullah Khan on Tuesday said that now violators of constitution and watch thieves would go to jails

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Apr, 2022 ) :Minister for Interior Rana Sana Ullah Khan on Tuesday said that now violators of constitution and watch thieves would go to jails.

In a tweet, he said those who tried to disgrace others have become self-deprecating. The culprits remained imposed on the country for four years while innocent were in jails, he said.

He said now the attendance register of Central Jail has been turned upside down.

Related Topics

Jail

Recent Stories

Subzwari takes charge as Federal Minister for Mari ..

Subzwari takes charge as Federal Minister for Maritime Affairs

32 seconds ago
 Putin Accepts Pashinyan's Invitation to Visit Yere ..

Putin Accepts Pashinyan's Invitation to Visit Yerevan in H2 2022 - Joint Stateme ..

35 seconds ago
 UN Secretary-General Condemns Deadly Attacks on Sc ..

UN Secretary-General Condemns Deadly Attacks on Schools in Kabul - Spokesperson

36 seconds ago
 Quarter of Italians Doubt Russia Committed 'War Cr ..

Quarter of Italians Doubt Russia Committed 'War Crimes' in Ukraine - Poll

38 seconds ago
 UBG welcomes formation of JWG Joint with China

UBG welcomes formation of JWG Joint with China

46 minutes ago
 Building Collapse in Indonesia Leaves 3 Dead, 5 Un ..

Building Collapse in Indonesia Leaves 3 Dead, 5 Under Rubble - Reports

55 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.