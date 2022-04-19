Violators of constitution, watch thieves to go to jails: Sana Ullah

Minister for Interior Rana Sana Ullah Khan on Tuesday said that now violators of constitution and watch thieves would go to jails

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Apr, 2022 ) :Minister for Interior Rana Sana Ullah Khan on Tuesday said that now violators of constitution and watch thieves would go to jails.

In a tweet, he said those who tried to disgrace others have become self-deprecating. The culprits remained imposed on the country for four years while innocent were in jails, he said.

He said now the attendance register of Central Jail has been turned upside down.