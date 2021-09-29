UrduPoint.com

Violators Of Corona Related SOPs Fined

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 41 seconds ago Wed 29th September 2021 | 12:18 AM

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Sep, 2021 ) :The district administration imposed a total fine of Rs 45,000 on various transporters and owners of shopping malls and plazas on the charge of violating corona SOPs in the district during past 24 hours.

A spokesman for local administration said here on Tuesday that officers of districtgovernment, during checking, found violation of corona SOPs in 7 shopping malls,9 plazas and 6 vehicles and imposed a total fine of Rs 45,000 on the violators.

