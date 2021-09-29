Violators of corona related SOPs fined

(@FahadShabbir)

The district administration imposed a total fine of Rs 45,000 on various transporters and owners of shopping malls and plazas on the charge of violating corona SOPs in the district during past 24 hours

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Sep, 2021 ) :The district administration imposed a total fine of Rs 45,000 on various transporters and owners of shopping malls and plazas on the charge of violating corona SOPs in the district during past 24 hours.

A spokesman for local administration said here on Tuesday that officers of districtgovernment, during checking, found violation of corona SOPs in 7 shopping malls,9 plazas and 6 vehicles and imposed a total fine of Rs 45,000 on the violators.