Violators of corona SOPs fined

The district administration imposed a total fine of Rs 47,000 on various transporters and owners of shopping malls and plazas for violating corona related SOPs in the district during last 24 hours

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Sep, 2021 ) :The district administration imposed a total fine of Rs 47,000 on various transporters and owners of shopping malls and plazas for violating corona related SOPs in the district during last 24 hours.

A spokesman for the local administration said on Tuesday that officers of district government were fully active in the field and they were thoroughly checking the implementation on anti corona SOPs.

During checking, they found violation of corona SOPs in 4 shopping malls, 4 plazas and8 vehicles and imposed a total fine of Rs 47,000 on the violators.