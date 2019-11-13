UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Violators Of Govt Rates To Face Imprisonment: Warned DC

Faizan Hashmi 5 minutes ago Wed 13th November 2019 | 05:11 PM

Violators of Govt rates to face imprisonment: Warned DC

The District administration and Food department Wednesday advised all shopkeepers of fruit and vegetable markets to strictly observe government rates otherwise profiteers would be sent jail

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Nov, 2019 ) :The District administration and Food department Wednesday advised all shopkeepers of fruit and vegetable markets to strictly observe government rates otherwise profiteers would be sent jail.

Deputy Commissioner Ali Asghar directed the district administration to keep an eye on profiteering and hoarding and ensure strict implementation of government rates to provide relief to common man.

He said the district administration would supervise the auction process to stop price hike and profiteering, adding the officers of district administration and food department would visit all the fruit and vegetable markets early morning and would issue government rates.

Related Topics

Jail Visit Man Price Market All Government

Recent Stories

Another movement against PTI govt on cards

3 minutes ago

Air pollution shuts schools in Iran's capital

3 minutes ago

Dar Al-Arkan of Saudi Arabia lists US$600 million ..

31 minutes ago

Govt extends full cooperation to strengthen Pak-Hu ..

23 minutes ago

If Nawaz Sharif does not come back then PM would ..

54 seconds ago

CDA master plan case: matter sent to CJP for const ..

56 seconds ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.