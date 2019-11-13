Violators of Govt rates to face imprisonment: Warned DC

The District administration and Food department Wednesday advised all shopkeepers of fruit and vegetable markets to strictly observe government rates otherwise profiteers would be sent jail

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Nov, 2019 ) :The District administration and Food department Wednesday advised all shopkeepers of fruit and vegetable markets to strictly observe government rates otherwise profiteers would be sent jail.

Deputy Commissioner Ali Asghar directed the district administration to keep an eye on profiteering and hoarding and ensure strict implementation of government rates to provide relief to common man.

He said the district administration would supervise the auction process to stop price hike and profiteering, adding the officers of district administration and food department would visit all the fruit and vegetable markets early morning and would issue government rates.