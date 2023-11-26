Open Menu

Violators Of Smog SOPs To Be Dealt With Strictly: DC

Faizan Hashmi Published November 26, 2023 | 05:10 PM

Violators of smog SOPs to be dealt with strictly: DC

NAROWAL, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Nov, 2023) Deputy Commissioner Syed Hasan Raza said that all kilns in the district should be shifted to zigzag technology and heavy fines should be imposed in case of violation and elements burning paddy crop residues will be dealt with an iron hand.

Speaking to the media about the anti-smog campaign, he said that smog causes many complex respiratory diseases. "In order to protect our environment from smog and its harmful effects, we have to strictly follow SOPs specified by the government and any kind of negligence will not be tolerated," he added.

Related Topics

Technology Media All From Government

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 26 November 2023

8 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 26 November 2023

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 26 November 2023

9 hours ago
 Do you have a story to capture and show it to the ..

Do you have a story to capture and show it to the world?

1 day ago
 Those who imposed Imran Khan on Pakistan are equal ..

Those who imposed Imran Khan on Pakistan are equally responsible: Nawaz Sharif

1 day ago
 Pakistan defeats India to secure UNESCO vice-chair ..

Pakistan defeats India to secure UNESCO vice-chair for 2023-25 term

1 day ago
 Two retired army officers Adil Raja, Farooq Haider ..

Two retired army officers Adil Raja, Farooq Haider

1 day ago
Nine dead due to fire at multi-storey shopping mal ..

Nine dead due to fire at multi-storey shopping mall in Karachi

1 day ago
 Govt making all out efforts to enhance economic gr ..

Govt making all out efforts to enhance economic growth rate: Dr. Shamshad

1 day ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 25 November 2023

1 day ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 25 November 2023

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 25 November 2023

1 day ago
 All out measures being taken to reduce debt stres ..

All out measures being taken to reduce debt stress, improve growth rate: Dr Sha ..

2 days ago
 Amazon hit by 'Black Friday' strikes in Europe

Amazon hit by 'Black Friday' strikes in Europe

2 days ago

More Stories From Pakistan