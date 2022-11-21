UrduPoint.com

Violence Against Children, Women Not To Be Tolerated: Acting IGP

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published November 21, 2022 | 09:46 PM

Acting Inspector General of Police (IGP) Punjab Kunwar Shahrukh has congratulated the Kasur police for arresting the accused after tracing a rape case

KASUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Nov, 2022 ) :Acting Inspector General of Police (IGP) Punjab Kunwar Shahrukh has congratulated the Kasur police for arresting the accused after tracing a rape case.

While addressing the officers and personnel during his visit to Super Model Police Station B Division Kasur, he said callous accused involved in sexual violence against children and women do not deserve any leniency. He directed that investigation should be completed at the earliest and the accused should be punished.

The Acting IGP directed that zero-tolerance policy should be continued on incidents of violence, rape, abduction of women and children, and no effort should be spared to arrest the accused for ensuring provision of justice to the victims.

On his arrival in Kasur, the armed police squad paid salutations to the acting IGP. He visited various sections of the police station and reviewed the facilities being provided to citizens.

The Acting IGP directed that the problems of citizens coming to the police stations should be resolved without delay, and the officials should strengthen the positive image of the police by their good behaviour, courteousness and professionalism.

He directed that protecting the life and property of the citizens along with maintaining law and order in the society is the basic duty of police.

Earlier, the Acting IGP visited DPO office.

The regional police officer Sheikhupura briefed the Acting IGP about the law and order situation in the region. The district police officer (DPO), while briefing the Acting IGP, said that the main accused of the Pattoki rape case, Shan alias Shani, has been arrested after 5-month of continuous efforts, who raped a 14-year-old girl during a robbery. Kasur police conducted DNA test of 230 people in this case while 598 suspicious people were investigated.

Kunwar Shahrukh, while congratulating the concerned police team directed the DPO Kasur to complete the all investigation under his supervision as soon as possible.

