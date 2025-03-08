Open Menu

Violence Against Journalists, Farmers, Labourers Condemned

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published March 08, 2025 | 04:30 PM

Violence against journalists, farmers, labourers condemned

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Mar, 2025) Leaders of the lawyer fraternity, civil society, trader organisations and religious groups have strongly condemned the violence against journalists, farmers, and labourers, allegedly perpetrated by an extortionist mafia.

Speaking at a joint press conference at the Bahawalpur Press Club, they expressed solidarity with the victims and demanded swift action against the perpetrators.

President of the Lahore High Court Bahawalpur Bench Bar Association Chaudhary Nadeem Iqbal, and President of the Bahawalpur District Bar Association Malik Aamir Channar, condemned the violence against journalists Mahmood Zaheer and Shah Saqlain Haider, as well as farmers and labourers. They criticised the extortionist mafia for illegally occupying sand reserves from the Sutlej River and nearby canals, which led to a sharp increase in the prices of construction materials.

The bar leaders questioned why those responsible for torturing and illegally detaining the journalists had not been arrested, despite orders from the District Police Officer (DPO) of Bahawalpur to register an FIR. They urged the government and higher authorities to take decisive action against those involved in financial corruption within government departments.

Senior Pakistan People's Party (PPP) leader Hussain Ahmad Madni, trader leaders including Sardar Najeeb, Syed Israr Shah, and Rao Javed Iqbal, as well as religious leaders Zulfiqar Ali Naqshbandi and Mufti Saeed, also expressed their support for journalists. They criticised the ongoing violence against those who spoke out against the mafia's activities, including the illegal occupation of government lands.

President of the Bahawalpur Press Club Chaudhary Saleem and General Secretary Baqaul Mohsin revealed that although an FIR had been filed against the mafia based on complaints from the journalist community, no arrests had been made. They highlighted large-scale financial corruption in the mining sector, particularly in the extraction of sand from the Sutlej River.

They noted that the price of sand per tractor-trolley had surged from Rs 5,000–7,000 to Rs 12,000 due to the mafia's control. The leaders called on higher authorities to investigate the corruption and ensure justice for the victims.

