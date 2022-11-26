Violence against journalists, use of abusive language against officers highly condemnable: Marriyum

Minister for Information and Broadcasting Marriyum Aurangzeb on Saturday termed incidents of violence against journalists and use of abusive language against senior officers as highly condemnable and shameful act

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Nov, 2022 ) :Minister for Information and Broadcasting Marriyum Aurangzeb on Saturday termed incidents of violence against journalists and use of abusive language against senior officers as highly condemnable and shameful act.

In a tweet, the minister said "the use of abusive language was the outcome of frustration after being rejected". Castigating the PTI leadership for violence against journalists, she said these were signs of "insanity".

She maintained that "Imran Khan's true nature was coming out with every passing moment through the dirty campaign against armed forces and use of dirty language".