Violence against women can be stopped by creating awareness: CPO

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th May, 2021 ) :City Police Officer (CPO) Munir Masood Marth said that incidents of women torture can be controlled by creating awareness among masses.

During his visit of "Violence Against Women Center" Multan here on Thursday, Munir Masood Marth said that lack of awareness about Islamic and social teachings were major cause of violence against women and deprivation of their shares in inheritance.

He said that Violence against women centre was one of best department in South Punjab for protection of women rights. He said that deprived women were being provided legal protection, medical assistance and other facilities through this centre.

He urged police officials to cooperate with women in order to provide them justice as early as possible.

On this occasion, SP Violence Against Women Center Talat Habib, Manager of the centre Muniza Manzoor and other concerned officers were also present.