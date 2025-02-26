"Violence Against Women: Causes and Remedies" session held at Sukkur PLF

SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Feb, 2025) A session titled "Violence Against Women: Causes and Remedies" was held at the Sukkur IBA University auditorium as part of the Pakistan Literature Festival 2025, Sukkur Chapter II.

The session featured Noorul Huda Shah, Nafisa Shah, Irfana Mallah, and Syeda Laghari, with Fazila Pattafi moderating the discussion.

Noorul Huda Shah stated that Pakistani society is declining, and the common man has lost importance. She emphasized that social media has made it easy to disrespect women and use abusive language. Young women should make it clear that this is unacceptable.

Nafisa Shah noted that women are not considered equal in Pakistan, with most households headed by men. She stated that 80% of violence occurs within homes. While praising the Pakistan Peoples Party's efforts to empower women, she stressed that the state must ensure equality.

Irfana Mallah pointed out the significant differences between men and women in society, leading to the erasure of individual identities. She emphasized the need for education and awareness about harassment. Laws exist, but societal resistance and misuse of laws harm women and transgender individuals the most.

Syeda Laghari stressed the importance of education and financial independence, achievable only through hard work. She advised making changes within households first, as external efforts would be futile otherwise. Laghari emphasized the need to challenge boundaries while adhering to religious teachings and standing up for rights rather than seeking help from others.