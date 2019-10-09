'Violence Against Women Centre' inaugurated in Lodhran

(@FahadShabbir)

A Violence Against Women Centre (VAWC) was opened here on Wednesday which was inaugurated by RPO Waseem Ahmad Khan

LODHRAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Oct, 2019 ) :A Violence Against Women Centre (VAWC) was opened here on Wednesday which was inaugurated by RPO Waseem Ahmad Khan.

Talking to the media, he said the centre was aimed to check the rising violence against women, adding that nine centres of similar kind would be set up in near future across the Multan division.

He said the construction of VAWC was underway in Multan.

He said that VAWC would take indiscriminate action against Karokari, acid attacks, rape and protecting rights of working class after receiving formal reports or FIR.

He expressed the hope that people from all walks of life would coordinate with the centre for its success.