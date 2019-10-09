UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

'Violence Against Women Centre' Inaugurated In Lodhran

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 2 minutes ago Wed 09th October 2019 | 06:04 PM

'Violence Against Women Centre' inaugurated in Lodhran

A Violence Against Women Centre (VAWC) was opened here on Wednesday which was inaugurated by RPO Waseem Ahmad Khan

LODHRAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Oct, 2019 ) :A Violence Against Women Centre (VAWC) was opened here on Wednesday which was inaugurated by RPO Waseem Ahmad Khan.

Talking to the media, he said the centre was aimed to check the rising violence against women, adding that nine centres of similar kind would be set up in near future across the Multan division.

He said the construction of VAWC was underway in Multan.

He said that VAWC would take indiscriminate action against Karokari, acid attacks, rape and protecting rights of working class after receiving formal reports or FIR.

He expressed the hope that people from all walks of life would coordinate with the centre for its success.

Related Topics

Multan Women FIR Media All From

Recent Stories

Indian monopoly over Twitter comes to an end

7 minutes ago

Tonga to take part in Expo 2020, opening an embass ..

20 minutes ago

430 students from 81 countries join NYU Abu Dhabi

20 minutes ago

Sheikh Zayed Book Award participates in Arab Award ..

21 minutes ago

FANR supports Emiratisation efforts by building na ..

21 minutes ago

UAE dispatches medicine supplies to Hodeidah, Yeme ..

21 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.