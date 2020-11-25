UrduPoint.com
Violence Against Women, Girls Global Human Rights Challenge: UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 1 hour ago Wed 25th November 2020 | 03:38 PM

Violence against women, girls global human rights challenge: UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres

United Nations Secretary-General Ant nio Guterres said violence against women and girls was a global human rights challenge and COVID-19 pandemic has further exposed this issue as a global emergency requiring urgent action at all levels

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Nov, 2020 ) :United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres said violence against women and girls was a global human rights challenge and COVID-19 pandemic has further exposed this issue as a global emergency requiring urgent action at all levels.

In a message in connection with International day for the elimination of violence against women, he said the social and economic fallout from the pandemic was disproportionately pushing women and girls into poverty, and the risk of violence against them was rising.

"In April this year, I urged the international community to work to end the shadow pandemic of gender-based violence once and for all. I reiterate and relaunch that appeal today", he said .

The global community needed to hear the voices and experiences of women and girls and take into account their needs, especially survivors and those who face multiple and intersecting forms of discrimination.

Action must involve predictable and flexible funding for women's rights organizations, who so often act as first responders during crises. It is critical that services for survivors of violence remain open, with adequate resources and measures in place to support health, social and justice responses, he said.

These measures should not only focus on intervening once violence against women has occurred. On this international day, let us redouble our efforts to eradicate gender-based violence forever, he added.

