Violence Against Women In Indian-occupied Kashmir Reprehensible, Say Human Rights Activists On International Day

Violence against women in Indian-occupied Kashmir reprehensible, say human rights activists on international day

International Day for the Elimination of Sexual Violence in Conflict is being observed on Friday

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Jun, 2020 ) :International Day for the Elimination of Sexual Violence in Conflict is being observed on Friday.

The day is being marked to honour all the victims and survivors of sexual violence around the world and to pay tribute to the brave hearts who have devoted and lost their lives in raising voices.

Unfortunately, on the other hand the Indian occupying forces are setting new examples of atrocities and violence against women in occupied valley of Kashmir.

Today, the world and especially the countries that talk about human rights need to stop the Indian forces from committing atrocities in the Kashmir Valley and especially gender based violence and exploitation of women and children. Not only has India illegally occupied Kashmir, but it is also using new tactics to turn the Muslim majority there into a minority.

But this and other similar Indian maneuvers cannot weaken the spirit of Kashmiris. India has not only imposed curfews there to hide its ugly face from the world, but also banned international observers and journalists from visiting occupied Kashmir and cut off communications.

Dr. Tauseef Ahmad Khan, a senior journalist and former chairman of the Department of Mass Communication, Federal urdu University of Arts, Science and Technology, has said that since Narendra Modi became the Prime Minister of India, Indian atrocities have increased in Kashmir and basic human rights of the people are being violated.

He said that Modi was fanning the flames of religious fanaticism due to which not only the basic rights of the people in occupied Kashmir were being taken away but also people belonging to other religions were being persecuted due to religious fanaticism within India.

Human rights activist Naghma Iqitdar has said that human rights are being violated in Kashmir and since India has abolished the special status of occupied Kashmir, there has been an increase in violence against women which was condemnable.

"I urge international human rights organizations to take note of the atrocities against women in Occupied Kashmir and save them from these atrocities," she said.

