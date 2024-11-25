Violence against women remains significant issue: Fauzia

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Nov, 2024) Federal Ombudsperson for protection against harassment of women at workplace Fauzia Waqar on Monday said that violence against women has been a significant issue in Pakistan.

Talking to a private news channel, she said that cases of domestic violence, honor killings, and harassment are frequently reported in different parts of the country.

She emphasized the urgency of addressing the rising cases of workplace harassment.

She said that victims, often unaware of available support, can seek assistance by filing complaints in the offices of federal or provincial ombudsmen. She further highlighted the role of the Federal Ombudsman against Harassment in delivering swift, efficient and free justice to the affected.