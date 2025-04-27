Open Menu

Violence By Hindu Extremists Against Kashmiri Students Witnesses Sharp Increase

Faizan Hashmi Published April 27, 2025 | 01:30 PM

Violence by Hindu extremists against Kashmiri students witnesses sharp increase

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Apr, 2025) Violence by Hindu extremists against students from Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK) has witnessed a sharp increase following the Pahalgam false flag attack.

Sources said that in Mohali, Hindu extremists harassed a Kashmiri female student residing in a hostel.

The student said that Hindu extremists kicked the door of her hostel room, hurled abuses at her, and threatened her with dire consequences. "I had to flee along with my friend to escape the attackers," she added.

In Chandigarh, a group of Kashmiri students was attacked at a university, the sources said.

Similarly, in Dehradun, the "Hindu Rakshak Dal" issued a video message warning Kashmiris, they said.

Experts said that extremist Hindus have proven they are not interested in Kashmiris but only in occupying Kashmir's land.

