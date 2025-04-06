Violence erupts during Volleyball match in DI Khan

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

DERA ISMAIL KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Apr, 2025) The chaos broke out during a plastic volleyball match being played at Makhdoom Stadium, Bilot Sharif, located on Hazara Road, when 10 to 12 unidentified assailants stormed the ticket booth, making away with Rs 1.5 million in cash, a sound system, and a generator.

The incident took place amidst a large gathering of spectators, with the disturbance erupting around late Saturday night.

According to police, the attackers, speaking in Pashto, forcefully entered the ticket booth, physically assaulted an organizer named Fakhar Ali Shah and fled with taking valuables with them.

Acting swiftly on the directives of DPO Dera, Sajjad Ahmad Sahibzada, a police team led by ASP Ali Hamza launched a major crackdown.

As a result, 35 suspects were apprehended by Kirri Khaisore Police within hours of the incident. A formal FIR has also been registered.

The complainant, Zia Hussain Syed, a 35-year-old resident of Bilot Sharif, reported that the event had been officially approved by the Deputy Commissioner of DI Khan. The tickets for the match were priced at Rs 350 each. He stated that the attack began shortly after firecrackers were heard outside, prompting a panic among players and the spectators, followed by the sudden blackout of the stadium lights.

The police launched investigations to identify the remaining suspects and recover the stolen items.