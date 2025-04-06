Open Menu

Violence Erupts During Volleyball Match In DI Khan

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published April 06, 2025 | 09:30 PM

Violence erupts during Volleyball match in DI Khan

DERA ISMAIL KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Apr, 2025) The chaos broke out during a plastic volleyball match being played at Makhdoom Stadium, Bilot Sharif, located on Hazara Road, when 10 to 12 unidentified assailants stormed the ticket booth, making away with Rs 1.5 million in cash, a sound system, and a generator.

The incident took place amidst a large gathering of spectators, with the disturbance erupting around late Saturday night.

According to police, the attackers, speaking in Pashto, forcefully entered the ticket booth, physically assaulted an organizer named Fakhar Ali Shah and fled with taking valuables with them.

Acting swiftly on the directives of DPO Dera, Sajjad Ahmad Sahibzada, a police team led by ASP Ali Hamza launched a major crackdown.

As a result, 35 suspects were apprehended by Kirri Khaisore Police within hours of the incident. A formal FIR has also been registered.

The complainant, Zia Hussain Syed, a 35-year-old resident of Bilot Sharif, reported that the event had been officially approved by the Deputy Commissioner of DI Khan. The tickets for the match were priced at Rs 350 each. He stated that the attack began shortly after firecrackers were heard outside, prompting a panic among players and the spectators, followed by the sudden blackout of the stadium lights.

The police launched investigations to identify the remaining suspects and recover the stolen items.

Recent Stories

UAE participates in extraordinary session of Arab ..

UAE participates in extraordinary session of Arab Leauge's Economic and Social C ..

4 minutes ago
 Israeli army deploys new reinforcements to Jenin, ..

Israeli army deploys new reinforcements to Jenin, Tulkarm

18 minutes ago
 UAE tops podium at AJP Dubai International Jiu-Jit ..

UAE tops podium at AJP Dubai International Jiu-Jitsu Championship

19 minutes ago
 EAD, Emirates Nature-WWF launch 5-year citizen sci ..

EAD, Emirates Nature-WWF launch 5-year citizen science strategy

34 minutes ago
 MoHAP celebrates World Health Day

MoHAP celebrates World Health Day

49 minutes ago
 RTA awards contract for construction of bridges co ..

RTA awards contract for construction of bridges connecting Dubai Islands to Bur ..

1 hour ago
Fujairah’s Young Techpreneurs initiative launche ..

Fujairah’s Young Techpreneurs initiative launched

2 hours ago
 FNC, GRULAC delegation discuss parliamentary coope ..

FNC, GRULAC delegation discuss parliamentary cooperation in Tashkent

3 hours ago
 AIM Congress launches with high-impact pre-event w ..

AIM Congress launches with high-impact pre-event workshops across key investment ..

3 hours ago
 Dubai Municipality awards project to build five co ..

Dubai Municipality awards project to build five community neighbourhood councils

3 hours ago
 Dubai World Cup 2025: Spectacular event, new champ ..

Dubai World Cup 2025: Spectacular event, new champion, billion viewers worldwide

3 hours ago
 Bayut, dubizzle strengthen UAE presence from Dubai ..

Bayut, dubizzle strengthen UAE presence from Dubai CommerCity

4 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan