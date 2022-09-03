Violence in PA: Court grants bail to PML-N nine MPAs till Sept 14

(@Abdulla99267510)

PML-N lawmakers including Rana Mashood, Saif ul Maloook, Rukhsana Kausar, Mirza Javed and Awais Leghari are among others who has secured bail.

LAHORE: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News- Sept 3rd, 2022) A session court in Lahore on Saturday granted bail till Sept 14 to nine PML-N lawmakers in a case pertaining to riots in Punjab Assembly.

The court approved their bail against a surety bond of Rs50,000 each.

PML-N lawmakers including Rana Mashood, Saif ul Maloook, Rukhsana Kausar, Mirza Javed, Awais Leghari and others appeared before the session court today.

On August 22, the Islamabad High Court (IHC) granted 14-day protective bail to Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) leader Atta Tarar, and 12 others in the Punjab Assembly riots case.

The orders were passed by acting IHC Chief Justice Justice Aamer Farooq on a petition filed by Special Assistant to prime minister (SAPM) Atta Tarar.

Justice Aamer Farooq granted 14-day protective bail to the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz leaders against surety bonds of Rs25,000.

At least 13 leaders of the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) approached the Islamabad High Court (IHC) to seek protective bail.

The party leaders included Rana Mashood, Saiful Malook Khokhar, Adil Chattha, Attaullah Tarar, Shuaib Marth, Malik Ghulam Habib, Sardar Awais, Mirza Javed, Pir Khizer Hayat, Raja Saghir, Abdul Rauf, Bilal Farooq, and Rana Manan.

The Punjab government decided to arrest Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz leaders in the Punjab Assembly riots case. The case was registered at PS Qila Gujjar Singh.