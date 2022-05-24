UrduPoint.com

Violence Mongers Don't Deserve Any Leniency, Says Maryam

Faizan Hashmi Published May 24, 2022 | 05:00 PM

Violence mongers don't deserve any leniency, says Maryam

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th May, 2022 ) :Strongly condemning the brutal martyrdom of a police constable Kamal Ahmed by Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader in Lahore, Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N) Vice President Maryam Nawaz said on Tuesday that the killers of nation's defenders don't deserve any leniency.

In a tweet, she said a mother was deprived of her son forever due to the lust of power by a greedy violence monger, who was threatening the state for bringing bloody revolution, has started materializing his threats by martyring a son of the soul.

Related Topics

Pakistan Lahore Pakistan Tehreek E Insaf Maryam Nawaz Sharif Police Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz

Recent Stories

NFTP Opens Admissions for Freelancers Nationwide

NFTP Opens Admissions for Freelancers Nationwide

35 minutes ago
 Sherani forest inferno controlled: Balochistan gov ..

Sherani forest inferno controlled: Balochistan govt

3 minutes ago
 Baghdad Int'l Book Fair suspended due to sandstorm ..

Baghdad Int'l Book Fair suspended due to sandstorm

3 minutes ago
 Morocco reports 3 suspected cases of monkeypox

Morocco reports 3 suspected cases of monkeypox

3 minutes ago
 Monkeypox cases rise to 6 in Netherlands

Monkeypox cases rise to 6 in Netherlands

3 minutes ago
 DC chairs introductory meeting

DC chairs introductory meeting

16 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.