ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th May, 2022 ) :Strongly condemning the brutal martyrdom of a police constable Kamal Ahmed by Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader in Lahore, Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N) Vice President Maryam Nawaz said on Tuesday that the killers of nation's defenders don't deserve any leniency.

In a tweet, she said a mother was deprived of her son forever due to the lust of power by a greedy violence monger, who was threatening the state for bringing bloody revolution, has started materializing his threats by martyring a son of the soul.