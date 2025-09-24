Open Menu

Violence Prevention Law Enforced In KP Hospitals

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Sep, 2025) The government of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa has enforced a strict new law to stop violence and property damage in hospitals.

This action, called the "Violence and Damage to Property Prevention Act," is now active across the entire province.

The Health Department has sent an official order to all hospitals, both public and private. The order directs them to report every act of violence immediately, no matter how small or large it may be. Hospitals must now send all reports directly to the Director General of Health Services.

They are also required to submit detailed accounts and copies of any police reports filed about these incidents.

The goal of this measure is to create a safe and peaceful environment for everyone in healthcare facilities. This includes patients, their families, and medical staff. Provincial officials explained that this decision was urgently needed. In recent years, increasing violence in hospitals has negatively impacted both staff and patients, making this new law essential.

