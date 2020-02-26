Violent attacks on Muslims expose Hindu extremism: Firdous

(@fidahassanain)

Firdous says that positive approach of Prime Minister Imran Khan has defeated Indian Prime Minister Modi’s prejudice approach and hate.

ISLAMABAD: (Urdu Point/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Feb 26th, 2020) The violent attacks on Muslims in Indian capital New Dehli on the eve of US President Trump’s visit speak volumes of the Hinduta mindset and extremism all over the world, Special Assistant to Prime Minister Dr. Firdous Ashiq Awan has said.

She says Pakistan has emerged as a good and peace-loving nation on the world map under the leadership of Prime Minister Imran Khan .

Taking to Twitter, Dr. Firdous Ashiq Awan who is spokesperson of the PTI government, has condemned the attacks on the Muslims minority in India, saying that it is the mindset of Hindus which is exposing to the world. “Hindustan is now becoming “Hindu—tustan”,” she wrote. Ms Awan says that the attacks on Muslims and their properties and mosques intensified soon after US President Donald Trump arrived there in New Dehli.

In another tweet, she urged the world community to play their due role for the Kashmir conflict and for its resolution under the resolutions of United Nations Organization.

“The Kashmiri people who are suffering in Occupied Kashmir must be given their right to self-determination,” Firdous asked the international community in her tweet.

The Special Assistant also lauded President Trump for appreciating and recognizing Pakistan’s efforts in fight against terrorism. She said that India failed to project its nefarious designs against Pakistan during the Trump’s visit.

“Modi’s approach of hate and extremism has been defeated by Imran Khan’s positive approach,” she wrote, saying that Modi failed to get US support even after buying heavy weapons from the US. Imran Khan’s efforts in foreign policy have defeated India as the recent visit of President Trump is evidence of that, she added.