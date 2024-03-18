Open Menu

Violent Clash Over Water Tank Dispute In Bahawalnagar Suburb

Sumaira FH Published March 18, 2024 | 09:33 PM

Violent clash over water tank dispute in Bahawalnagar suburb

A violent clash between two factions of the Bhatti and Joiya communities ensued over a water tank dispute in Basti Loharka, a suburb of Bahawalnagar, on Monday

BAHAWALNAGAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Mar, 2024) A violent clash between two factions of the Bhatti and Joiya communities ensued over a water tank dispute in Basti Loharka, a suburb of Bahawalnagar, on Monday.

According to rescue officials, firearms, axes, and sticks were freely used, resulting in 11 injuries, with 5 reported in critical condition.

Rescue teams provided immediate first aid and subsequently transferred the injured to the district headquarters hospital.

Among the seriously wounded are Muhammad Anwar, Aslam, Ashraf, Azam, Kiniz Fatima, Shahnaz, and Shamim.

Ghamandpur police swiftly arrived at the scene and initiated legal proceedings to address the situation and maintain order.

APP/adg/378

Related Topics

Injured Police Water Bahawalnagar Tank

Recent Stories

Nomination papers of Aseefa Bibi for NA 207 accept ..

Nomination papers of Aseefa Bibi for NA 207 accepted

11 seconds ago
 Punjab Finance Minister presents three months budg ..

Punjab Finance Minister presents three months budget

5 minutes ago
 Nottingham Forest docked four points for breaching ..

Nottingham Forest docked four points for breaching Premier League financial rule ..

5 minutes ago
 Bilal Yasin urges poultry association to further r ..

Bilal Yasin urges poultry association to further reduce chicken prices

5 minutes ago
 Crackdown against profiteers continues

Crackdown against profiteers continues

7 minutes ago
 Sindh Minister for Interior visits Central Police ..

Sindh Minister for Interior visits Central Police Office in Karachi

22 minutes ago
Jinnah House attack: ATC remands accused in police ..

Jinnah House attack: ATC remands accused in police custody

22 minutes ago
 SC adjourns federation's appeal regarding tax coll ..

SC adjourns federation's appeal regarding tax collection by Cantt Boards

26 minutes ago
 Dr. Fateh Marri emphasizes crucial role of agricul ..

Dr. Fateh Marri emphasizes crucial role of agricultural engineering to cope with ..

26 minutes ago
 Transfer, postings of provincial secretaries order ..

Transfer, postings of provincial secretaries ordered

26 minutes ago
 SC to form larger bench in sugar price fixation ca ..

SC to form larger bench in sugar price fixation case

5 minutes ago
 SC serves notices to respondents in petition again ..

SC serves notices to respondents in petition against extra taxes in electricity ..

5 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan