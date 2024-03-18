Violent clash over water tank dispute in Bahawalnagar suburb

A violent clash between two factions of the Bhatti and Joiya communities ensued over a water tank dispute in Basti Loharka, a suburb of Bahawalnagar, on Monday

BAHAWALNAGAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Mar, 2024) A violent clash between two factions of the Bhatti and Joiya communities ensued over a water tank dispute in Basti Loharka, a suburb of Bahawalnagar, on Monday.

According to rescue officials, firearms, axes, and sticks were freely used, resulting in 11 injuries, with 5 reported in critical condition.

Rescue teams provided immediate first aid and subsequently transferred the injured to the district headquarters hospital.

Among the seriously wounded are Muhammad Anwar, Aslam, Ashraf, Azam, Kiniz Fatima, Shahnaz, and Shamim.

Ghamandpur police swiftly arrived at the scene and initiated legal proceedings to address the situation and maintain order.

