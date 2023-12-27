Open Menu

Violent Extremism, Existential Threat To Pakistan: Solangi

Sumaira FH Published December 27, 2023 | 04:10 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Dec, 2023) Caretaker Federal Minister for Information, Broadcasting and Parliamentary Affairs Murtaza Solangi on Wednesday said 16th martyrdom anniversary of former prime minister Benazir Bhutto was a stark reminder that violent extremism, in its all manifestations, shades, colours, shrouds and ideologies, remained an existential threat for Pakistan.

Using his X account, he said the war against terrorism and extremism, was the long one, "but we shall win it, Insha Allah."

