Violent extremism, existential threat to Pakistan: Solangi

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Dec, 2023) Caretaker Federal Minister for Information, Broadcasting and Parliamentary Affairs Murtaza Solangi on Wednesday said 16th martyrdom anniversary of former prime minister Benazir Bhutto was a stark reminder that violent extremism, in its all manifestations, shades, colours, shrouds and ideologies, remained an existential threat for Pakistan.

Using his X account, he said the war against terrorism and extremism, was the long one, "but we shall win it, Insha Allah."