Violent Extremism Prevention Unit takes action against hate propagation on social media

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Aug, 2023 ) :Islamabad Capital Police's Violent Extremism Prevention unit has significantly ramped up its efforts to combat the dissemination of religious, sectarian, linguistic hatred, and propaganda against institutions on various social media platforms.

In response to explicit directives from Islamabad Capital City Police Officer (ICCPO) Dr. Akbar Nasir Khan, the spokesperson of Islamabad police revealed that the Violent Extremism Prevention unit conducted comprehensive surveillance of social media channels, identifying over 700 accounts on platforms like Twitter, Facebook, and others that were actively disseminating materials related to religious extremism and terrorism.

Subsequently, the unit liaised with the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) to advocate for the suspension of these accounts, resulting in the blocking of more than 200 of them.

The ICCPO, expressed the unit's unwavering commitment to combating extremism without bias and underscored its swift response in addressing individuals who promote hateful ideologies on social media platforms.

Furthermore, he emphasized that the establishment of this groundbreaking anti-extremism unit within the Islamabad Capital Police underscored the city's unwavering dedication to comprehensively addressing the threat of extremism.

Alongside proactive engagement with educational institutions, seminaries, and places of worship to counter extremist narratives, the unit maintains a vigilant watch over social media and websites for content promoting political, linguistic, sectarian, and religious extremism.

This unit stands as the first of its kind in Pakistan, established within the ranks of the Islamabad Capital Police under the leadership of ICCPO Dr. Akbar Nasir Khan.

Its recent inauguration was officiated by the National Coordinator NACTA.

Dr. Akbar Nasir Khan also urged citizens to abstain from engaging in activities that propagate hatred or disseminate misinformation about institutions through social media.

He stated, "The Islamabad Capital Police encourages individuals to promptly report any such activities, thereby supporting our ongoing efforts to maintain peace and safeguard the lives and property of our citizens."