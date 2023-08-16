Open Menu

Violent Extremism Struggle For Power Transgressing Many Red Lines: Senator Sherry Rehman

Muhammad Irfan Published August 16, 2023 | 10:13 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Aug, 2023 ) :Former Federal Minister and Senior PPP leader Senator Sherry Rehman on Wednesday said that violent extremism was a struggle for power, and that many red lines had been crossed by the proliferation of hateful narratives.

Senator Rehman stated this at the launch of the research report 'Beyond the Red Line: Contemporary Trends in Conflict Discourse in Pakistan' by Communications Research Strategies (CRS) here, a news release said.

The report was prepared under the 'Conflict Discourse Mapping', a project by CRS, with support from the United States Institute of Peace (USIP). Experts from various sectors attended the event. Senator Sherry Rehman was the chief guest, while the panelists included Dr Adnan Rafiq, Member - Planning Commission of Pakistan, Amber Shamsi, Director - Center for Excellence in Journalism IBA and Fasi Zaka, a senior development expert.

In his welcome note Aniq Zafar, CEO � CRS, while thanking the chief guest commented, "We harbor the sincere hope that the insights gleaned from this meticulous investigation will serve as the bedrock for evidence-informed policymaking, effective interventions, and strategies designed to counteract violence and extremism.

In this endeavor, we stand united, knowing that the path forward requires collective determination and shared vision".

Commenting on the report, Senator Rehman said that hateful narratives had gone beyond extremist and violent groups, and are instead being shaped by political forces as well through Currency of anger and hate as can be seen in online trolling.

She lamented the weaponization of fake news for personal interests.

While speaking to the audience, Imran Khan, Resident Director � USIP said, "The report has explored the intricate dynamics and complexities of violence and extremism in Pakistan, while touching upon underlying causes, catalysts, and far-reaching consequences of extremist discourse by scrutinizing critical data and associated developments".

