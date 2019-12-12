Violent lawyers should be book under ATA: Ali Awan

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Dec, 2019 ) :Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Capital Development Authority (CDA) Affairs Ali Nawaz Awan Wednesday said the cases should be registered against those lawyers who had attacked the Punjab Institute of Cardiology in Lahore under the Anti-Terrorism Act (ATA).

Talking to ptv, he strongly condemned the lawyers saying due to their criminal act, patients at the PIC suffered and they should be given stern punishment under the law so that no one in future should even think of committing such heinous act.

He said the criminal and violent act had defamed the lawyers community. Not a single public property was damaged during the movement for restoration of an independent judiciary, but their today's act had damaged the respectable profession, he added.

Ali Nawaz Awan appreciated Punjab Information Minister Fayyaz Ul Hassan Chohan for exercising restraint when he was being tortured by the unruly lawyers.