UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Violent Lawyers Should Be Book Under ATA: Ali Awan

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 1 minute ago Thu 12th December 2019 | 12:00 AM

Violent lawyers should be book under ATA: Ali Awan

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Dec, 2019 ) :Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Capital Development Authority (CDA) Affairs Ali Nawaz Awan Wednesday said the cases should be registered against those lawyers who had attacked the Punjab Institute of Cardiology in Lahore under the Anti-Terrorism Act (ATA).

Talking to ptv, he strongly condemned the lawyers saying due to their criminal act, patients at the PIC suffered and they should be given stern punishment under the law so that no one in future should even think of committing such heinous act.

He said the criminal and violent act had defamed the lawyers community. Not a single public property was damaged during the movement for restoration of an independent judiciary, but their today's act had damaged the respectable profession, he added.

Ali Nawaz Awan appreciated Punjab Information Minister Fayyaz Ul Hassan Chohan for exercising restraint when he was being tortured by the unruly lawyers.

Related Topics

Lahore Prime Minister Information Minister Punjab Lawyers Criminals Capital Development Authority PTV Punjab Institute Of Cardiology

Recent Stories

Chairman of Sudan Sovereign Council meets UAE Chie ..

46 minutes ago

Russia's Bogdanov, Syrian Youth Party Chief Discus ..

24 minutes ago

Faisal Vawda lauds Chohan for restrain over lawyer ..

24 minutes ago

PPP Rawalpindi division office bearers call on Bil ..

25 minutes ago

Cricket: India v West Indies T20 scoreboard

25 minutes ago

Russia Expects Turkey to Share Details of Maritime ..

25 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.