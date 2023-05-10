UrduPoint.com

Violent Mob Set Fire To APP, PBC Offices

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published May 10, 2023 | 05:50 PM

Violent mob set fire to APP, PBC offices

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th May, 2023 ) :Hundreds of angry and violent protesters on Wednesday stormed into building of Pakistan Broadcasting Corporation (PBC) here, ransacked the offices of Associated Press of Pakistan and PBC and set fire to the whole building.

The crowds of people broke the main gate of the building located in the Red Zone and first attacked the police and security staff deployed at the gate.

They completely damaged the vehicles parked in the premises and then turned to four-storey building where the offices of PBC and APP were located and staffers were performing duty.

The violent mob harassed the staffers of APP and PBC, took precious things including computers, laptops, mobile phones, telephones and other handy item with them, ransacked the offices and then set the whole building on fire.

No loss of human life was reported in the attack however an official of PBC trapped in the fire jumped from third floor of the building and got his leg fractured. The police reached on the spot and dispersed the mob.

It was the second attack by the violent mob on PBC and APP offices in two-day. Earlier they had also set on fire the model of Chaghi mountain in the premises of the same building.

