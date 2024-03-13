Open Menu

Violent Protest: ATC Sends MPA To Jail On Judicial Remand

Umer Jamshaid Published March 13, 2024 | 07:45 PM

Violent protest: ATC sends MPA to jail on judicial remand

An anti-terrorism court (ATC) on Wednesday sent MPA Hafiz Farhat Abbas to jail on 14-day physical remand in a violent protest case registered at Anarkali Police Station

Earlier, the police produced the MPA before ATC Judge Arshad Javed on expiry of his two-day physical remand.

The police requested the court to extend the physical remand for obtaining CCTV footage and photo gramatic test.

However the defence counsel opposed the remand term, and pleaded with the court to discharge his client.

The court, after hearing arguments of the parties, sent the MPA to jail on judicial remand and ordered for producing him on March 26.

Anarkali police had registered a case against Hafiz Farhat Abbas and others on charges of terrorism, torturing police officials, firing, interference in government matters and others during a violent protest held last Sunday.

