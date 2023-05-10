Violent protest unveils fascist face of PTI: Secretary Information PPP Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Amjad Khan Afridi

(@FahadShabbir)

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th May, 2023 ) :Secretary Information PPP Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Amjad Khan Afridi has said that violent demonstrations staged by the PTI workers have unveiled its fascist posture to the people.

He was talking to the media during a dinner organized in honour of the cabinets of the Khyber Union of Journalists (KhUJ) and Peshawar Press Club (PPC) here the other day, said a press release issued here on Wednesday.

Besides, Central Secretary Information PPP, Minister of State, Faisal Karim Kundi, provincial president-Minister of State, Mohammad Ali Shah Bacha, Mohammad Hamayun Khan, Syed Zahir Ali Shah, Gohar Inqilabi, Liaquat Shabab and other PPP leaders were also present on the occasion while a large number of local journalists also attended.

The provincial secretary of information PPP said that the PTI workers have lost sense over the arrest of their leader and have resorted to violence and damaging the public and private properties which are not acceptable under any circumstances.

He said that the arrest of Imran Khan is not the first arrest in the country and if the PTI wants to register a protest then it should stage it in front of the National Accountability Bureau (NAB).

He said that it is very strange that on the one hand, the leadership of PTI is inciting people to protest and on the other hand calling them extremists.

He said that legal proceedings would be initiated against all those identified miscreants, which have inflicted losses to the public properties.