Violent Protests: ATC Discharges 108 PTI Workers In 4 Cases

Muhammad Irfan Published March 11, 2024 | 10:24 PM

An anti-terrorism court (ATC) on Monday discharged 108 Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) workers involved in four cases registered by local police stations over alleged violent protests, a day ago

However, the court handed over MPA Hafiz Farhat Abbas to police on two-day physical remand in a violent protest case registered at Anarkali Police Station. The court ordered police to produce the MPA on expiry of the remand term, March 13.

ATC Judge Arshad Javed heard the cases and announced the decision on completion of arguments by the parties.

The police had produced the accused, MPA Hafiz Farhat Abbas, Javed Iqbal, Kamran Ahmad, Hassan Mehmood, Jamshaid Ali and others before the court, during the proceedings.

Anarkali, Shahdara, Ichra and South Cantonment police had registered four cases against the accused on charges of terrorism, torturing police officials, firing, interference in government matters and others.

