Violent protests new Dehli: Five people died, several others injured

The protests turned violent on the occasion of US President Trump’s official visit to India.

NEW DELHI: (Urdu Point/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Feb 25th, 2020) At least five people have been killed including a policeman and several others injured after the protests against contentious citizenship law turned violence in Indian capital, the local media say here on Tuesday.

The violent protests are taking place at the moment when United States President Donald Trump is also there in the capital for official visit.

The protesters set two houses, several shops and a tyre market on fire while showing anger at Modi government for introducing Anti-Muslim laws in India. The black smog was shown live on tv channels billowing from buildings.

The anti-Islam and anti-Muslims protests were also witnessed in few places where the crowds were shouting “Jai Shree Ram”. The protests have taken over entire India after Modi government promulgated anti-Muslim laws.

At least 30 people were killed and dozens others injured since the day this new laws were introduced in India.

The critics say that Modi was turning a secular India into a Hindu state while committing discrimination and injustice against 200 million Muslims.

According to the reports, the latest unrest erupted between several hundred supporters and opponents of the law in a Muslim-dominated area of northeast Delhi on Sunday, and continued Monday. A constable died after receiving a critical head injury, while another senior officer was among the injured.

US President Trump is also on official visit of India where he went to Ahmadabad and addressed about 100,000 people at a rally with Modi before he visited Taj Mahal monument in Agra. Later, he arrived in Delhi before official talks in the city on Tuesday (today). A senior US official told reporters that Trump would also discuss the issue of religious freedom in India.