Violent protests turn life of twin-cities residents into chaos

(@FahadShabbir)

The violent protests and vandalism carried out by Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) workers in the aftermath of Imran Khan's arrest have plunged the residents of twin cities Rawalpindi and Islamabad into a state of distress

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th May, 2023 ) :The violent protests and vandalism carried out by Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) workers in the aftermath of Imran Khan's arrest have plunged the residents of twin cities Rawalpindi and Islamabad into a state of distress.

Imran Khan was apprehended in Islamabad on May 9 over allegations of corruption related to the Al-Qadir Trust, which he co-owns with his wife, Bushra Bibi.

The protests, staged by PTI workers and supporters across the country had affected lives of the people , causing disruptions to their daily lives, transportation systems, and local businesses besides posing potential risks to the public safety.

The residents of the twin cities have not been spared from this plight, enduring a living nightmare brought about by the violent demonstrators. The major roads of the cities were blocked by PTI supporters brandishing rods and sticks.

The commuters attempting to navigate these barriers faced vehicle damage and were subjected to physical assaults.

The Islamabad Expressway remained impassable for two consecutive evenings and nights due to the persistent actions of the protestors.

Anyone attempting to traverse the road was met with the protestors' violent behavior, using rods to strike vehicles and motorcycles while physically assaulting their owners.

"I have been reaching home at 9pm after leaving my office at 6pm for the last two days as the protestors had blocked Expressway at Faizabad," lamented Ikram Ullah, an employee at a private office in the Blue Area and live in Pakistan Town told APP.

He further explained, "Despite encountering multiple blockades set up by PTI workers at Faizabad, I managed to somehow pass through on Tuesday. However, on Wednesday, I had no option but to seek an alternate route, as the PTI workers were extremely aggressive, violently attacking anyone who pleaded for opening the road.

" Ikram Ullah recounted his ordeal, describing how he had to navigate through Shakarparian and Sunbal Park Road to reach Murree Road, hoping to access his residence via Rawal Chowk and then Lehtrar Road. Unfortunately, his efforts were in vain as even Tramri Chowk had been blocked by the protestors.

"I eventually found a way through broken streets and fields to Barma Bridge, reaching home at 10pm, only to find my family fearful and concerned about me," he added.

The violent protests orchestrated by PTI workers also had a severe impact on local businesses. Shops and markets stood devoid of customers, and many were closed down out of fear that PTI protestors would resort to arson. Additionally, online businesses suffered due to the blockage of internet services.

Rabia Fatima, a home chef who sold her home-cooked food online through a food delivery app, was in tears as she faced the impending loss of her daily sales. The food, she had cooked was on the verge of rotting, and she had no available space in her fridge to store it.

Expressing her frustration, she exclaimed, "Imran Khan proves to be a bad omen for us, regardless of whether he is in government or opposition."It may be added here that the residents of the twin cities have faced a recurring misfortune in such situations. Whenever significant events occur in the country, their roads become targets for closure, particularly at Faizabad. This unfortunate trend was witnessed in 2017 when the leadership of a religio-political party staged a month-long sit-in, effectively blocking Faizabad and causing widespread disruptions to daily life.