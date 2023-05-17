Violent riots damaged state, public property at over 70 sites in KP

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th May, 2023 ) :The violent riots after the arrest of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) chairman on May 9 led to violent riots across the country whereas in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) alone the state and public installations were being vandalized at over 70 sites across the province.

The security officials on Wednesday said that on May 9, the riots had broken out at 32 places in Peshawar, the provincial capital, that caused damage to military and government property, which continued till 2.30 am.

On May 10, the political party activists vandalised some 40 places in Peshawar, whereas at 3 pm the Radio Pakistan Station was set on fire while at 8 pm the Election Commission office was stormed and infrastructure was damaged.

In this protest, 17 police personnel and 60 civilians were injured while four civilians were killed. The protest continued till 3 am.

In KP on May 11th at 10 am, rioters staged 15 protests on Khyber to Torkham Road, Bannu DI Khan Road and Wana to Tank Road, and all the roads were closed to traffic.

Moreover, the Bannu Cantt (cantonment) was attacked from two sides at 6 pm in the Bannu district. The agitators first forcibly closed the shops and caused heavy damage to the Cantt area.

The entrance of the Cantt, the wall, along with the guard room and other infrastructure was also destroyed. Soon after this, the Indus Highway was also closed.

More than 2,000 to 2,500 protesters set fire to the Motorway Toll Plaza in Chakdara. Some 4,000 to 5,000 protesters stormed the Fort and entered it by breaking the main gate and destroying government vehicles and infrastructure there. However, five to six civilians and an army soldier were injured in the premises.

More than 5,000 workers started pelting stones at the headquarters of Dir Scouts at Tamergarha and injured five policemen.

At 10 pm these miscreants set fire to the FC Public school and deprived the children of education.