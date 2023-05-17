UrduPoint.com

Violent Riots Damaged State, Public Property At Over 70 Sites In KP

Faizan Hashmi Published May 17, 2023 | 03:30 PM

Violent riots damaged state, public property at over 70 sites in KP

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th May, 2023 ) :The violent riots after the arrest of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) chairman on May 9 led to violent riots across the country whereas in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) alone the state and public installations were being vandalized at over 70 sites across the province.

The security officials on Wednesday said that on May 9, the riots had broken out at 32 places in Peshawar, the provincial capital, that caused damage to military and government property, which continued till 2.30 am.

On May 10, the political party activists vandalised some 40 places in Peshawar, whereas at 3 pm the Radio Pakistan Station was set on fire while at 8 pm the Election Commission office was stormed and infrastructure was damaged.

In this protest, 17 police personnel and 60 civilians were injured while four civilians were killed. The protest continued till 3 am.

In KP on May 11th at 10 am, rioters staged 15 protests on Khyber to Torkham Road, Bannu DI Khan Road and Wana to Tank Road, and all the roads were closed to traffic.

Moreover, the Bannu Cantt (cantonment) was attacked from two sides at 6 pm in the Bannu district. The agitators first forcibly closed the shops and caused heavy damage to the Cantt area.

The entrance of the Cantt, the wall, along with the guard room and other infrastructure was also destroyed. Soon after this, the Indus Highway was also closed.

More than 2,000 to 2,500 protesters set fire to the Motorway Toll Plaza in Chakdara. Some 4,000 to 5,000 protesters stormed the Fort and entered it by breaking the main gate and destroying government vehicles and infrastructure there. However, five to six civilians and an army soldier were injured in the premises.

More than 5,000 workers started pelting stones at the headquarters of Dir Scouts at Tamergarha and injured five policemen.

At 10 pm these miscreants set fire to the FC Public school and deprived the children of education.

Related Topics

Pakistan Injured Peshawar Bannu Fire Pakistan Tehreek E Insaf Protest Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Riots Army Police Education Motorway Election Commission Of Pakistan Vehicles Road Traffic Dir Tank Wana May All From Government

Recent Stories

Punjab Government Demands PTI to surrender alleged ..

Punjab Government Demands PTI to surrender alleged terrorists in Zaman Park

18 minutes ago
 OPPO Battery Health Engine wins 2023 SEAL Sustaina ..

OPPO Battery Health Engine wins 2023 SEAL Sustainable Product Award in recogniti ..

1 hour ago
 IHC grants bail to Imran Khan till May 31

IHC grants bail to Imran Khan till May 31

2 hours ago
 IT Minister stresses importance of high-speed acce ..

IT Minister stresses importance of high-speed access to internet by every citize ..

2 hours ago
 The Perfect Blend of Style and Functionality: A Lo ..

The Perfect Blend of Style and Functionality: A Look into vivo's Smartphone Inno ..

4 hours ago
 ECC approves over Rs5b for payment against import ..

ECC approves over Rs5b for payment against import of Urea fertilizer

4 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.