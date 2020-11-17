Violin classes to be held from Nov 19

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Nov, 2020 ) :Rung school of Music and Arts will start Violin classes, aiming to bring out hidden musical talent from November 19. The classes were aimed to get excellent training and develop great boldness by being exposed to wide range of musical and creative opportunities.

Trained violin teachers will help to learn violin playing the right way. "Through our Violin lessons, classes, teaching programs and courses we bring to our students musical experiences and musical memories", an official said on Tuesday. He said that we believe that if our students can use their hands, then they can play an instrument.

He said that they will also get exposure through training programs and workshops.