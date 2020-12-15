UrduPoint.com
VIP Power Lines Creating Problems For Common People IIOJK

Tue 15th December 2020

VIP power lines creating problems for common people IIOJK

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Dec, 2020 ) :The special power lines given to VIPs in Poonch area as well as in some parts of Jammu district have been creating problems for common people, who say that officials of the Power Development Department (PDD) are sending inflated bills to make up expense on these connections, in Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir.

According to Kashmir Media Service, residents of Poonch area and Akhnoor from Jammu have complained that they have been suffering a lot during erratic power cuts. "The Meter Readers take deliberately high readings and send us inflated power bills, which has created resentment among the people," they added.

They further said that favoritism to VIPs has been making it difficult for them. This is the reason that the Department has created huge liability by giving benefit to the leaders of some political parties.

The locals asked senior officials to stop giving special power lines. When contacted the senior officials of PDD expressed helplessness to take action against the political leaders enjoying special privileges.

More Stories From Pakistan

