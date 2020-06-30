Viqar-un-Nisa girls, College to be upgraded to status of University

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Parliamentary Secretary, Ministry of Narcotics Control Sheikh Rashid Shafique Tuesday laid the foundation stone of a new hostel for Government Viqar-un-Nisa Post Graduate College for Women that would be built at a cost of Rs 50 million

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Jun, 2020 ) :Parliamentary Secretary, Ministry of Narcotics Control Sheikh Rashid Shafique Tuesday laid the foundation stone of a new hostel for Government Viqar-un-Nisa Post Graduate College for Women that would be built at a cost of Rs 50 million.

Addressing a ceremony held here, he said the present government was taking special interest in laying a network of schools, colleges and institutions, adding that more educational institutions were being built in the city.

He said that potential steps being taken to resolve basic issues regarding supply of clean drinking water, provision of standard education and improved healthcare facilities for which maximum resources were being utilized.

He announced that efforts would be made for the up-gradation of Government Viqar un-Nisa Post Graduate College to the status of university.

The Govt College for girls, 6th has already upgraded to university, he mentioned.

The parliamentary secretary further said that efforts were underway to convert Punjab house to IT University while a college would be built at Shakriyal as the area did not have any college, he added.

Rashid Shafique said that new halls and blocks would be built besides furniture would also be provided to better education environment to students.

He also lauded the services of Federal Railways Minister Shiekh Rasheed who ensured that basic facilities and better education environment was being provided to them.