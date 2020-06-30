UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Viqar-un-Nisa Girls, College To Be Upgraded To Status Of University

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 3 minutes ago Tue 30th June 2020 | 10:07 PM

Viqar-un-Nisa girls, College to be upgraded to status of University

Parliamentary Secretary, Ministry of Narcotics Control Sheikh Rashid Shafique Tuesday laid the foundation stone of a new hostel for Government Viqar-un-Nisa Post Graduate College for Women that would be built at a cost of Rs 50 million

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Jun, 2020 ) :Parliamentary Secretary, Ministry of Narcotics Control Sheikh Rashid Shafique Tuesday laid the foundation stone of a new hostel for Government Viqar-un-Nisa Post Graduate College for Women that would be built at a cost of Rs 50 million.

Addressing a ceremony held here, he said the present government was taking special interest in laying a network of schools, colleges and institutions, adding that more educational institutions were being built in the city.

He said that potential steps being taken to resolve basic issues regarding supply of clean drinking water, provision of standard education and improved healthcare facilities for which maximum resources were being utilized.

He announced that efforts would be made for the up-gradation of Government Viqar un-Nisa Post Graduate College to the status of university.

The Govt College for girls, 6th has already upgraded to university, he mentioned.

The parliamentary secretary further said that efforts were underway to convert Punjab house to IT University while a college would be built at Shakriyal as the area did not have any college, he added.

Rashid Shafique said that new halls and blocks would be built besides furniture would also be provided to better education environment to students.

He also lauded the services of Federal Railways Minister Shiekh Rasheed who ensured that basic facilities and better education environment was being provided to them.

Related Topics

Education Punjab Water Rashid Women Post Government (Colony) Sarhad Textile Mills Limited Million

Recent Stories

Ministry of Health and Prevention carries out more ..

40 minutes ago

UAE reaffirms support for Syrian people at Brussel ..

55 minutes ago

FNC expresses gratitude, appreciation for support ..

2 hours ago

Coronavirus: EU to allow in visitors from 14 &#039 ..

2 hours ago

DEWA organises virtual webinar on future skills

2 hours ago

Dubai Customs organises regional interactive anti- ..

3 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.