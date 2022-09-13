Viral dieseases grips Balochistan after floods

(@Abdulla99267510)

The official data show that 713 cases of diarrhea, 951 cases related to respiratory issues, 231 malaria cases, 945 cases of skin infections, and one snake bite case have taken place in different parts of Balochistan.

Quetta: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Sept 13th, 2022) The viral diseases have gripped Balochistan as over 5059 cases have surfaced just in a day.

The reports say that 2218 other viral disease cases have been reported from various parts of the province.

The situation has turned worst after floods hit the the province and caused devastation.

The sources say that over 297 Health Units have been damaged in Balochistan in floods and heavy rainfall.

The official data show that there are 734609 pregnant women or breastfeeding women, and 77392 children under 5 years of age in Balochistan at the moment. Women and children are more vulnerable before such dieseases.

So far, 270 people have lost their lives due to flash floods triggered by heavy rains in the province.