UrduPoint.com

Viral Dieseases Grips Balochistan After Floods

Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published September 13, 2022 | 05:29 PM

Viral dieseases grips Balochistan after floods

The official data show that 713 cases of diarrhea, 951 cases related to respiratory issues, 231 malaria cases, 945 cases of skin infections, and one snake bite case have taken place in different parts of Balochistan.

Quetta: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Sept 13th, 2022) The viral diseases have gripped Balochistan as over 5059 cases have surfaced just in a day.

The official data show that 713 cases of diarrhea, 951 cases related to respiratory issues, 231 malaria cases, 945 cases of skin infections, and one snake bite case have taken place in different parts of Balochistan.

The reports say that 2218 other viral disease cases have been reported from various parts of the province.

The situation has turned worst after floods hit the the province and caused devastation.

The sources say that over 297 Health Units have been damaged in Balochistan in floods and heavy rainfall.

The official data show that there are 734609 pregnant women or breastfeeding women, and 77392 children under 5 years of age in Balochistan at the moment. Women and children are more vulnerable before such dieseases.

So far, 270 people have lost their lives due to flash floods triggered by heavy rains in the province.

Related Topics

Balochistan Women From Rains

Recent Stories

Junaid Safdar regrets over fake campaign against h ..

Junaid Safdar regrets over fake campaign against him on social media

1 hour ago
 PM to embark on two-day official visit to Uzbekist ..

PM to embark on two-day official visit to Uzbekistan to attend SCO meeting

2 hours ago
 Rupee downward trend continues against US dollar

Rupee downward trend continues against US dollar

2 hours ago
 Webb optimistic to create fitness culture amongst ..

Webb optimistic to create fitness culture amongst pathway programme participants

2 hours ago
 Over 50,000 gather in Toronto to perform mass pray ..

Over 50,000 gather in Toronto to perform mass prayers for Khalistan movement

3 hours ago
 Neelum Munir's new picture storms into social medi ..

Neelum Munir's new picture storms into social media

4 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.