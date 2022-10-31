UrduPoint.com

Viral Infections Goes Up As Winter Sets In: Health Expert

Sumaira FH Published October 31, 2022 | 05:45 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Oct, 2022 ) :As the winter season has arrived, the seasonal viral infections including cough,flu,fever and throat infection have started spreading in Federal capital and to safe from these seasonal diseases, the citizens must avoid cold items.

Talking to a private news channel ,a Health Expert Dr Zubina Khalid said ,three months of cold was going to be harmful for children and old people specially, adding that climatic changes in the country also increased respiratory issues.

She further elaborated that most sore throats were not serious, but severe symptoms could make breathing difficult adding affected person needed antibiotics to fight the infection.

Talking about flu and cough, she said the common cold and the flu (influenza) were infections of the upper respiratory system - the nose, mouth, throat and lungs. The infections are caused by viruses.

