Open Menu

Viral Infections Prevention Awareness Essential Amidst Changing Weather: Experts

Umer Jamshaid Published October 04, 2024 | 01:00 PM

Viral infections prevention awareness essential amidst changing weather: Experts

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Oct, 2024) Health experts on Friday stressed the importance of being aware of viral infections, particularly conjunctivitis or Pink Eye during changing weather patterns.

Talking to a Private news channel Prof Tipu Sultan MD Children Hospital said that continuous changes in weather conditions and rapid temperature fluctuations between day and night can have severe health consequences.

.

He explained viral infection prevention awareness is essential to safeguard public health.

The fluctuating temperatures, humidity, and wind patterns create an ideal breeding ground for viruses, increasing the risk of outbreaks, he added.

Respiratory tract infections, conjunctivitis (pink eye), and gastrointestinal viral infections are among the most common viral infections that spread rapidly during this time, he mentioned.

By taking proactive steps and staying informed, individuals can significantly reduce their risk of contracting viral infections amidst changing weather conditions, he stressed.

Another senior ophthalmologist Dr Prof Junaid also sounded an alarm, linking the spread of highly contagious eye diseases to deteriorating weather conditions.

He said the changing weather patterns have significantly worsened air quality, creating an ideal environment for eye infections to thrive.

Ophthalmologists also stress the critical role of hand hygiene in preventing the spread of eye diseases.

"Touching contaminated surfaces and then touching your eyes is a surefire way to contract an infection," warns Dr.

"Poor hand hygiene is a significant contributor to the spread of eye diseases," he mentioned.

Dr also warned against the rise of dengue and malaria cases in various cities, adding, that citizens should be aware and adopt preventive measures and clean surroundings where water standing.

Related Topics

Weather Dengue Poor Water

Recent Stories

PTI announces protest at D-Chowk, Iroads blocked, ..

PTI announces protest at D-Chowk, Iroads blocked, mobile service suspended in Tw ..

8 minutes ago
 Malaysian PM praises Pak Army’s role in regional ..

Malaysian PM praises Pak Army’s role in regional peace

25 minutes ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 4 October 2024

4 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 04 October 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 04 October 2024

4 hours ago
 Nigeria boat accident kills 36, over 100 more fear ..

Nigeria boat accident kills 36, over 100 more feared dead: emergency agency

13 hours ago
 World Culture Festival Karachi in full swing

World Culture Festival Karachi in full swing

13 hours ago
Pakistan down Sri Lanka at Women's T20 World Cup

Pakistan down Sri Lanka at Women's T20 World Cup

13 hours ago
 Bangladesh, Pakistan win Women's T20 World Cup ope ..

Bangladesh, Pakistan win Women's T20 World Cup openers

13 hours ago
 PHDEC hosts seminar on Cherry exports to China

PHDEC hosts seminar on Cherry exports to China

13 hours ago
 Relief in Brazil, Asia over delay to EU deforestat ..

Relief in Brazil, Asia over delay to EU deforestation rules

13 hours ago
 KU, Unikarians organize special ceremony to apprec ..

KU, Unikarians organize special ceremony to appreciate teachers’ role in socie ..

13 hours ago
 "Education Opportunities: GB students to get benef ..

"Education Opportunities: GB students to get benefit from Sukkur IBA University ..

13 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan