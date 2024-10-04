Viral Infections Prevention Awareness Essential Amidst Changing Weather: Experts
Umer Jamshaid Published October 04, 2024 | 01:00 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Oct, 2024) Health experts on Friday stressed the importance of being aware of viral infections, particularly conjunctivitis or Pink Eye during changing weather patterns.
Talking to a Private news channel Prof Tipu Sultan MD Children Hospital said that continuous changes in weather conditions and rapid temperature fluctuations between day and night can have severe health consequences.
.
He explained viral infection prevention awareness is essential to safeguard public health.
The fluctuating temperatures, humidity, and wind patterns create an ideal breeding ground for viruses, increasing the risk of outbreaks, he added.
Respiratory tract infections, conjunctivitis (pink eye), and gastrointestinal viral infections are among the most common viral infections that spread rapidly during this time, he mentioned.
By taking proactive steps and staying informed, individuals can significantly reduce their risk of contracting viral infections amidst changing weather conditions, he stressed.
Another senior ophthalmologist Dr Prof Junaid also sounded an alarm, linking the spread of highly contagious eye diseases to deteriorating weather conditions.
He said the changing weather patterns have significantly worsened air quality, creating an ideal environment for eye infections to thrive.
Ophthalmologists also stress the critical role of hand hygiene in preventing the spread of eye diseases.
"Touching contaminated surfaces and then touching your eyes is a surefire way to contract an infection," warns Dr.
"Poor hand hygiene is a significant contributor to the spread of eye diseases," he mentioned.
Dr also warned against the rise of dengue and malaria cases in various cities, adding, that citizens should be aware and adopt preventive measures and clean surroundings where water standing.
Recent Stories
PTI announces protest at D-Chowk, Iroads blocked, mobile service suspended in Tw ..
Malaysian PM praises Pak Army’s role in regional peace
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 4 October 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 04 October 2024
Nigeria boat accident kills 36, over 100 more feared dead: emergency agency
World Culture Festival Karachi in full swing
Pakistan down Sri Lanka at Women's T20 World Cup
Bangladesh, Pakistan win Women's T20 World Cup openers
PHDEC hosts seminar on Cherry exports to China
Relief in Brazil, Asia over delay to EU deforestation rules
KU, Unikarians organize special ceremony to appreciate teachers’ role in socie ..
"Education Opportunities: GB students to get benefit from Sukkur IBA University ..
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Faizabad, Murree Road Rawalpindi closed for vehicular traffic: CTP2 minutes ago
-
Inquiry starts into issuance of illegal CNICs to Afghans2 minutes ago
-
AJK braces for observing 19th anniversary of Oct 8, 2005 quake as awareness day2 minutes ago
-
PFA team confiscates substandard material2 minutes ago
-
Student gunned down2 minutes ago
-
PTI announces protest at D-Chowk, Iroads blocked, mobile service suspended in Twin cities8 minutes ago
-
Surge in dengue cases, 130 new cases reported22 minutes ago
-
Federal govt to hand over Green Line Bus Service to Sindh govt: Sharjeel22 minutes ago
-
Indian troops continue CASOs in Baramulla, Kishtwar districts22 minutes ago
-
Special photography competition on climate change in Dera22 minutes ago
-
Malaysian PM praises Pak Army’s role in regional peace25 minutes ago
-
Police recover abducted person32 minutes ago