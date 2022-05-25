Viral Social Media Messages false, baseless: Sajid Sajid Hussain Turi

UrduPoint.com

Viral Social Media Messages False, Baseless: Sajid Hussain Turi

Sumaira FH Published May 25, 2022 | 11:18 PM

Responding to some viral social media messages regarding out of turn favours, Federal Minister for Overseas Pakistanis and Human Resource Development Sajid Hussain Turi said that all these rumours are baseless

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th May, 2022 ) :Responding to some viral social media messages regarding out of turn favours, Federal Minister for Overseas Pakistanis and Human Resource Development Sajid Hussain Turi said that all these rumours are baseless.

He strongly condemned all the false rumours circulating on social media about the ministry of Overseas Pakistanis and Human Resource Development for any kind of unfair support.

He said the Govt strongly believes in meritocracy, professionalism and the welfare of the public at large.

