Viral Video Exposes Two ICT Police Officials In Bribery Scandal
Faizan Hashmi Published August 22, 2025 | 02:30 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Aug, 2025) Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT) Police on Friday registered an FIR against two officials after a viral social media video allegedly showed them taking a bribe.
An official told APP that the FIR was lodged within the jurisdiction of Police Station Koral on the direction of Superintendent of Police (SP) Sohan Zone. The accused were identified as ASI Shahid Younas, driver of a police van, and Head Constable Muhammad Shahzad.
According to the complaint, the officials were allegedly seen in the footage receiving money in exchange for releasing a motorcycle.
The incident, which drew criticism from citizens online, prompted immediate departmental action.
The two officials were booked under Section 155-C of the Police Order 2002 and Section 161 of the Pakistan Penal Code. Further investigation is underway to determine the full extent of the misconduct.
The ICT Police reiterated that accountability within the force remains a top priority and assured that strict disciplinary measures would be taken against any official found guilty of corruption or abuse of authority.
/APP-rzr-mkz
