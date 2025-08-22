Open Menu

Viral Video Exposes Two ICT Police Officials In Bribery Scandal

Faizan Hashmi Published August 22, 2025 | 02:30 PM

Viral video exposes two ICT police officials in bribery scandal

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Aug, 2025) Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT) Police on Friday registered an FIR against two officials after a viral social media video allegedly showed them taking a bribe.

An official told APP that the FIR was lodged within the jurisdiction of Police Station Koral on the direction of Superintendent of Police (SP) Sohan Zone. The accused were identified as ASI Shahid Younas, driver of a police van, and Head Constable Muhammad Shahzad.

According to the complaint, the officials were allegedly seen in the footage receiving money in exchange for releasing a motorcycle.

The incident, which drew criticism from citizens online, prompted immediate departmental action.

The two officials were booked under Section 155-C of the Police Order 2002 and Section 161 of the Pakistan Penal Code. Further investigation is underway to determine the full extent of the misconduct.

The ICT Police reiterated that accountability within the force remains a top priority and assured that strict disciplinary measures would be taken against any official found guilty of corruption or abuse of authority.

/APP-rzr-mkz

Recent Stories

Scientists develop energy-saving, heat-reducing ce ..

Scientists develop energy-saving, heat-reducing cement

36 seconds ago
 Arab Youth Media Creativity Summit adopts UAE init ..

Arab Youth Media Creativity Summit adopts UAE initiative to curb cyber abuse

46 minutes ago
 Magnitude 7.5 earthquake hits off South American t ..

Magnitude 7.5 earthquake hits off South American tip

1 hour ago
 ADNEC Group receives International Renewable Energ ..

ADNEC Group receives International Renewable Energy Certificate

2 hours ago
 Smart and Autonomous Systems Council organises ina ..

Smart and Autonomous Systems Council organises inaugural Abu Dhabi Autonomous We ..

2 hours ago
 Al Seer Marine unveils AI transformation strategy

Al Seer Marine unveils AI transformation strategy

3 hours ago
FM Wang reiterates China’s steadfast support for ..

FM Wang reiterates China’s steadfast support for Pakistan’s sovereignty

3 hours ago
 Floods, landslides cut off villages in Ghizer dist ..

Floods, landslides cut off villages in Ghizer district of Gilgit-Baltistan

3 hours ago
 Japan's core inflation slows in July

Japan's core inflation slows in July

3 hours ago
 Study links inadequate water intake to greater str ..

Study links inadequate water intake to greater stress response

3 hours ago
 Saudi Defense Ministry signs partnership agreement ..

Saudi Defense Ministry signs partnership agreement with US National Guard of Ind ..

3 hours ago
 Jordan inaugurates first CNG filling station

Jordan inaugurates first CNG filling station

3 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan