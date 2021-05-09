KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th May, 2021 ) :Viral video of cop's daughter compelled Karachi Police to approach for her assistance.

According to details, a video of a daughter of late Sub-Inspector Waheed had went viral over social media in which she sought assistance.

The video forced the police to move and the welfare branch of Karachi Police approached the daughter of deceased official.

In a news release issued by spokesperson of Karachi Police on Sunday, cash, ration and other items worth Rs. 50,000 were delivered to the family of late Sub-Inspector Waheed.

An officer of the Police Welfare Branch met the family of the deceased on the occasion and assured that all the responsibilities of the department would be fulfilled.

The department would not leave the families of its deceased / martyred personnel alone, it added.