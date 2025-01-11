Open Menu

Virtual Assets Bill 2025 To Regulate Crypto Currencies, Boost Digital Economy: Senator Afnan

Faizan Hashmi Published January 11, 2025 | 02:10 PM

Virtual Assets Bill 2025 to regulate crypto currencies, boost digital economy: Senator Afnan

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Jan, 2025) Senator Dr Afnan Ullah Khan of PML-N on Saturday said that the Virtual Assets Bill 2025 is a proposed law to regulate crypto currencies and block chain technologies.

Talking to a private news channel, he said that the bill aims to ensure transparency and accountability by enforcing anti-money laundering (AML) and counter terrorism financing (CTF) rules.

In 2021, reports showed Pakistanis held $20 billion in crypto assets, he added.

He said that the government believes regulation can unlock this sector’s potential and boost digital reserves.

The bill lays the groundwork for launching Pakistan’s own digital Currency, enhancing the country’s position in the global digital economy, he added.

Related Topics

Pakistan Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz Government Billion

Recent Stories

Malala Yousafzai arrives in Islamabad for Int'l Gi ..

Malala Yousafzai arrives in Islamabad for Int'l Girls’ Education Conference

58 minutes ago
 UAE’s tech industry set to achieve record growth ..

UAE’s tech industry set to achieve record growth in 2025

1 hour ago
 Death toll from California wildfires rises to 11

Death toll from California wildfires rises to 11

2 hours ago
 UAE leaders congratulate Sultan of Oman on accessi ..

UAE leaders congratulate Sultan of Oman on accession anniversary

2 hours ago
 Magnitude 5.5 earthquake strikes Ethiopia region, ..

Magnitude 5.5 earthquake strikes Ethiopia region, GFZ says

3 hours ago
 IMF chief sees steady world growth in 2025, contin ..

IMF chief sees steady world growth in 2025, continuing disinflation

3 hours ago
S. Koreans post record length of generative AI usa ..

S. Koreans post record length of generative AI usage time in December: data

4 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 11 January 2025

5 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 11 January 2025

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 11 January 2025

6 hours ago
 DP World ILT20 Season 3 Set to Kick Off with Spect ..

DP World ILT20 Season 3 Set to Kick Off with Spectacular opening ceremony

13 hours ago
 Sikandar Raza Compares ILT20 to Other Global Crick ..

Sikandar Raza Compares ILT20 to Other Global Cricket Leagues

13 hours ago
 Sonu Sood’s Directorial Debut Fateh Set to Relea ..

Sonu Sood’s Directorial Debut Fateh Set to Release on January 10, Special Scre ..

13 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan