Virtual Assets Bill 2025 to regulate crypto currencies, boost digital economy: Senator Afnan

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Jan, 2025) Senator Dr Afnan Ullah Khan of PML-N on Saturday said that the Virtual Assets Bill 2025 is a proposed law to regulate crypto currencies and block chain technologies.

Talking to a private news channel, he said that the bill aims to ensure transparency and accountability by enforcing anti-money laundering (AML) and counter terrorism financing (CTF) rules.

In 2021, reports showed Pakistanis held $20 billion in crypto assets, he added.

He said that the government believes regulation can unlock this sector’s potential and boost digital reserves.

The bill lays the groundwork for launching Pakistan’s own digital Currency, enhancing the country’s position in the global digital economy, he added.