Virtual Center for Child Safety resolved 308,206 cases in eight months

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Mar, 2025) The Punjab Safe Cities Authority has released the performance report of the Virtual Center for Child Safety, established under the directives of Chief Minister Punjab Maryam Nawaz Sharif.

The Safe City Virtual Center for Child Safety remains committed to child protection 24/7. According to the details, over the past eight months, the Virtual Center for Child Safety received 428,052 cases seeking assistance. Out of these, 308,206 cases have been successfully resolved, while 365 cases are still under investigation. Through the efforts of the Virtual Center, FIRs were registered in 7,565 cases, ensuring justice for the victims.

The center actively collaborates with the Child Protection Bureau, Edhi Center, and other welfare organizations to enhance child safety efforts. To further strengthen child protection, the Virtual Center for Child Safety has launched the Meri Pehchan Service and Facial Recognition Service, which are proving instrumental in identifying missing children and locating their whereabouts promptly.

Parents or individuals seeking assistance related to child protection can call 15 and press 3 to immediately connect with the Virtual Center for Child Safety.

The spokesperson of the Safe Cities Authority stated that all necessary measures are being taken to ensure the safety of children.

The Mera Pyara Center team is diligently providing its services with dedication and commitment. Citizens are encouraged to contact the Virtual Center without hesitation for any information or assistance related to child protection. Citizens can also reach out to the Mera Pyara Center via WhatsApp at +92 309 0000015.