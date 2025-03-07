Open Menu

Virtual Center For Child Safety Reunites Lost Child With Parents

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published March 07, 2025 | 07:56 PM

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Mar, 2025) The Virtual Center for Child Safety swiftly responded to a case involving a three-year-old lost child found near Data Darbar Lahore and successfully reunited her with her parents.

According to details, a police officer discovered the young girl outside Data Darbar, who could only state her name. The officer immediately called the emergency helpline 15 to report the case to the Virtual Center for Child Safety. Acting promptly, the Virtual Center for Child Safety dispatched a police team to the location, which took the child into protective custody and transferred her to Tahaffuz Manzil.

Meanwhile, at Data Darbar Police Station, a missing child report was filed by a distressed parent. The police shared the child’s details with the parents, who were able to identify and confirm their relationship. After completing the necessary verification process, the child was safely handed over to her parents.

The Spokesperson for the Punjab Safe Cities Authority urged citizens to immediately report any lost or abandoned children by calling 15 and pressing 3 to notify the Virtual Center for Child Safety.

