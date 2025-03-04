Virtual centre for child safety reunites two missing children with parents

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Mar, 2025) The Virtual Centre for Child Safety successfully reunited two missing children with their

parents in the jurisdiction of the Civil Lines police station on Tuesday.

According to the spokesperson for the PSCA said, the children were found crying on the

roadside near Civil Lines police station. A citizen immediately dialed the emergency helpline 15,

alerting the Virtual Center for Child Safety.

The police swiftly responded to the call, arriving at the scene and taking the children into protective

custody.

In an effort to locate their parents, announcements were made in nearby mosques, which

eventually led to the successful reunification. After completing the necessary verification process,

the children were safely handed over to their families.

A spokesperson urged citizens to report any case of lost or abandoned children by calling

helpline 15 and pressing 3 to notify the Virtual Centre for Child Safety.