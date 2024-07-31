Virtual Centre for Child Safety set up at Safe City

The first Virtual Centre for Child Safety in Pakistan has been established by the Punjab Safe Cities Authority

The centre is proving to be helpful in cases of missing and found children throughout Punjab, including Lahore. Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif inaugurated the centre on July 25. The centre has received over 600 complaints in five days.

The Child Safety Centre has filed more than 100 FIRs related to children. A spokesperson for Safe City said that immediate police assistance is ensured for complaints associated with missing, found, abandoned, runaway, and abused children, among others.

The Virtual Child Safety Centre registers complaints via the 15 Call, Punjab Police Pakistan App, Child Protection Bureau, and chat. Data from police reports, the Mera Pyara App, and 15 Call regarding missing or found children across Punjab are also being collected.

The Safe City Virtual Centre for Child Safety promptly creates cases for children-related complaints. The Safe City Virtual Centre for Child Safety is a bridge to reunite missing or found children with their families. The Virtual Centre for Child Safety is working tirelessly to reunite separated individuals with their loved ones.